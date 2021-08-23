Liga has already issued a statement about the state of the Estádio do Marítimo turf. “Second consecutive negative note banned Estádio do Marítimo”.

The Portuguese League has already issued a statement reporting the ban on the Estádio do Marítimo, due to the conditions on the pitch, which led to it having a negative score, for the second time in a row, in games counting for the 1st Liga.

“In accordance with the provisions of the Competition Licensing Manual for the 2021-22 season, Marítimo M. was notified today of the preventive banning of his turf for any type of use – including training and official games – after it been scored with the second consecutive score of 2 in the match against FC Porto, as had already occurred in the 1st round match between Maritimo M. vs SC Braga, having been notified to the Funchal club, on the 8th of August, for the risk of interdiction, if the pitch was not intervened and showed effective improvement, which did not occur despite the Plan presented by the Club for its recovery”, can be read in the statement on the official website of Liga Portugal, on the internet .

“Following the procedures provided for in the aforementioned manual, a visit by the Technical Inspection Committee (CTV) to the venue was scheduled for tomorrow.

It will be the CTV, after the preventive ban already decreed, to recommend to the League’s Board the administrative measures to be applied, and the positive assessment so that the ban can be lifted will still be the responsibility of this Commission”, concludes the statement.

From Diário Notícias