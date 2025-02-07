‘Airport Road’ looks like an obstacle course

Only from the end of this month of February and “in a sequential and phased manner”, the Regional Government expects to begin to reestablish, “without any conditions and/or impediments”, road traffic on Regional Road 204, better known as ‘Airport Road’, between Boa Nova (Funchal) and Assomada (Caniço).

The DIÁRIO report experienced the ‘obstacle course’ that the work has transformed into on the stretch between Cancela and Assomada, Caniço.

Especially for those driving in the Caniço/Funchal direction, they are forced to drive in a ‘slalom’ manner to get around the high sluices with yellow painted edges and thus avoid the risk of puncturing their tyres and/or damaging their suspension. But they must be extra careful and attentive to avoid crashing head-on into vehicles travelling in the opposite direction. A race that is leaving users of the endless road undergoing requalification works on the verge of a nervous breakdown.

I have driven this once and never again.

