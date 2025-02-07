PJ found no evidence of crime in Porto Santo’s death

No evidence of crime was found following the investigation into the death of the woman aged around 60, originally from Porto Santo.

The Judicial Police confirmed to DIÁRIO that at this stage “everything points in this direction”, but states that investigations are ongoing.

As reported, the victim’s body was found in Sítio das Lombas, in Porto Santo, late yesterday afternoon.

As far as it was possible to ascertain, the body showed signs of stabbing, namely a blow caused by a sharp weapon.

The Public Security Police were called to the scene and had doubts about the circumstances in which this death occurred, requesting the presence of the PJ, which is responsible for investigations of this nature.

Neighbors had already said that there was nothing to suggest that it was a homicide.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...