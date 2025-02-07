Friday FotoTobi Hughes·7th February 2025Madeira News Thanks to Marie Donnelly for these photos. Beautiful walk up to the top of Pico Ruivo yesterday. Fantastic beautiful views , we were very lucky with the weather. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related