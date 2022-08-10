MP CONFIRMS OPENING OF INVESTIGATION INTO THE DEATH OF A CHILD DURING THE MADEIRA WINE RALLY

The Public Ministry (MP) today confirmed the opening of an investigation to investigate the circumstances of the death of an 8-year-old child, during the last qualifying stage of the Madeira Wine Rally, on Saturday.

“We confirm the initiation of the inquiry that aims to determine the circumstances in which the death of the 8-year-old child took place. The same is true in the DIAP [Department of Investigation and Criminal Action] of Madeira”, indicates the MP.

The accident happened on Saturday afternoon, during the last stages of the Madeira Wine Rally, when the victim crossed the road on foot and was hit at speed by the vehicle in which the Madeiran driver Miguel Gouveia was driving.

The accident occurred in Serra de Água, municipality of Ribeira Brava, in the west of the island, and forced the interruption of the stage.

The victim was transported to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça, in Funchal, but ended up not being able to resist her injuries.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...