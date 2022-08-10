UNIONS REACH AGREEMENT WITH ANA AND CALL OFF STRIKE FROM AUGUST 19 TO 21

The unions representing the workers of ANA/VINCI, the airport manager, reached an agreement with the company today and called off the strike scheduled for 19, 20 and 21 August.

“After several hours of negotiations, at a meeting that began yesterday [Tuesday] at the premises of DGERT [Directorate-General for Employment and Labor Relations] and ended today, August 10, the Sintac [National Union of Workers in Civil Aviation] and SQAC [Commercial Aviation Staff Union] reached an agreement with ANA/VINCI,” said Sintoc in a statement.

Thus, the unions canceled the stoppage that was scheduled for August 19, 20 and 21, because, according to the union, “it was possible to find a position of consensus between the parties”.

“The agreement resulted in a clear opening to face the shortage of HR [human resources] in the operational areas, an intermediate salary increase and the negotiation of an EA (company agreement), the last two to be implemented through DGERT mediation”, explained the union.

In this sense, the company and unions will start, on September 14, meetings to survey the necessary workers and start the recruitment process.

“Today we have what we call a ‘possible agreement’. However, we do not forget that difficult times are ahead and that the company – ANA/VINCI – will have to make the rampant inflation and its own results, which are guessed to be very good, have repercussions on workers’ salaries. On the same note, the director of Sintoc for ANA- Aeroportos, Ruben Simas.

From Jornal Madeira

