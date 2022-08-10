DOCA DO CAVACAS IS AGAIN BANNED FOR BATHING

The beach at Doca do Cavacas is once again prohibited for bathing.

“Following the deliberation issued today by the Regional Health Directorate, Frente MarFunchal hoisted the red flag on this beach after periodic analyzes had detected dirt in the water. The analysis refers to the 8th of August and a new collection was made this morning to -analysis. According to the results of this counter-analysis, the results of which will be known next Friday, we will inform you of the reopening of access to the sea”, informed the Frente MarFunchal, in a publication on social networks.

More informed that the beach will remain open, however, only access to bathing is prohibited.

“The competent authorities are already on the ground carrying out the necessary identification of the origin of this dirt, knowing that it does not originate in any infrastructure of the bathing complex itself”, he maintained.

From Jornal Madeira

