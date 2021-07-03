  • Home
Today, there are six new cases of covid-19 in Madeira. There are also four more recovered. Thus, the active cases become 78. All cases are local transmission.

There are no covid-19 patients admitted to hospital dr. Nelio Mendonça.

From Jornal Madeira

