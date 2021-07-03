MADEIRA TODAY REGISTERS SIX NEW INFECTIONS AND FOUR RECOVEREDTobi Hughes3rd July 20210 viewsMadeira News0 Comments0 views 0 Today, there are six new cases of covid-19 in Madeira. There are also four more recovered. Thus, the active cases become 78. All cases are local transmission. There are no covid-19 patients admitted to hospital dr. Nelio Mendonça. From Jornal Madeira Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related