Lava Advances Faster in La Palma

On the island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands, the volcano shows no signs of slowing down. It opened a new mouth and the lava advances faster and the earthquakes have greater intensity.

The last few days there have been earthquakes over 4.4, with many smaller quakes each hour.

Authorities are preparing an unprecedented rescue: saving 4 dogs that have taken refuge in two water reservoirs and have been surrounded by lava for three weeks. They have been fed with the use of drones dropping them food and water, but now they are hoping to get them out of the area and to somewhere safe.

Lava avança de forma mais rápida em La Palma (vídeo)

Like this: Like Loading...