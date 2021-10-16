Join me at a concert next Saturday and save 20%

I will going to this event next Saturday evening.

Tickets will be limited so please let me know ASAP.

It’s one of their first main events now restrictions have started to east, and anyone wanting to go can save 20% on the ticket price, so each ticket will be 16.00 euros for my readers.

We will meet at 5.30pm to see the museum before the concert statmrts at 6.30pm

Here is what will be on for the evening.

If you wish to book please let me know as tickets will sell quickly, so please let me know as soon as possible. Email me at madeiraislandnews@gmail.com with the subject concert 23rd or you can book on the email below and just mention my blog for the 20% discount, and we can try to sit in a group.

MAMMA – Museum of Mordern Art

23rd OCTOBER / OUTUBRO – SATURDAY!

TIME: 5.30 pm – 7.30 pm / 17.30 – 19.30

Ticket Price: 20€

Includes:

1 Welcome Drink

1 Museum Ticket

1 Concert Ticket

Joves_Piano & Voice

Sofia Petito_Voice

Francisco Aguilar_Sax

Miguel Marques_Double-Bass

Enio Jardim_Drums

Timetable:

5.30 pm / 17.30 – 6.15 pm / 18.15: Museum Visit

6.30 pm / 18.30 – 7.30 pm / 19.30: Concert

Book Now!

marta.martins@bondingexperiences.com / 00351 964 277 870

MAMMA Museum Concerts is a brand new project that is being created to support artists from Madeira Island and hopefully to bring teachers from abroad to make their Masterclasses and Workshops!

You are invited to join us for this musical moment at MAMMA Concerts, where MUSIC, ART and fine WINE combined will offer you a great end to your day.

The musical performance will be hosted by Joves, a Madeiran singer/songwriter and pianist, will present brand new compositions alongside some of the greatest English, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese songs ever written along side with his Band friends. Double-bass, Drums & special guests! Usually and depending on bookings we will have Quartets, Quintets & Sextets formations!!

We hope you will join us soon for this musical magical moment!

Event Producer, Singer-Songwriter, Pianist & Actor.

