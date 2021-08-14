The effects of hot weather are already announced for the mountainous regions of the island of Madeira. The meteorological station in Pico Alto (1,118 meters of altitude) registered 23.0 ºC (4:00) this morning and in the middle of this morning (10:00), it was already 26.4 ºC (value consistent with the yellow warning), the highest temperature of the entire IPMA network in the Region.

At the same time, the two stations in Areeiro also registered significant temperatures: 24.9 ºC, in Chão do Areeiro; 24.5 ºC at Pico do Areeiro.

From Diário Notícias