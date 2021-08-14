Madeira is under yellow warning for hot weather, which will change to orange from Sunday morning. Pico do Areeiro had the highest temperature so far.

Several places in Madeira have already reached very high temperatures until 12 noon this Saturday. Pico do Areeiro had already reached the maximum temperature of 29ºC, having risen 2.1ºC in just one hour. In fact, the mountainous areas had high temperatures, as in the Chão do Areeiro station, which registered 28.6ºC and Pico Alto with 28.3ºC. They were the three places with the highest temperatures since 00:00 this Saturday, and they are already in the values ​​of the orange warning and may even reach the values ​​of the red warning for high temperatures.

In Funchal, the Observatory recorded 24.9°C as the highest temperature, increasing by 2.º in the last three hours, while the Lido (23.8°C), Cancela (22.4°C) and Monte (24.3°C) tend to increase during the afternoon part.

All RAM is under yellow warning due to the heat and will change to orange warning tomorrow, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA).

From Jornal Madeira