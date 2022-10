The package ‘Artania’ made a visit today to the two islands of the Madeira archipelago.

This morning, for six hours, it was anchored on the island of Porto Santo. In the late afternoon, she arrived at the Port of Funchal, where she docked. The ship continues with 887 passengers and 506 crew on board. She should leave the Madeiran capital tomorrow, at 6:00 pm, bound for Cadiz.

From Diário Notícias

A few photos of mine from the ship in Porto Santo this morning, which was a great surprise.

