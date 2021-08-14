An individual, whose age it has not yet been determined, suffered a violent motorcycle accident this morning in Porto Santo and will now be transported as an emergency to Funchal.

According to JM, the victim was observed by a medical team from the Health Center of the Ilha Dourado and, as he is in serious condition, due to the various traumas caused by the accident, he will be, within moments, urgently transported to Madeira, accompanied by an EMIR team.

In Madeira, transport to Dr. Nélio Mendonça will be provided by the Municipal Fire Department of Machico.

From Jornal Madeira