The release of fireworks in the Estreito de Câmara de Lobos is outraging residents.

This is because, remember, with the orange alert issued by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere in force in the Region, due to the persistence of high values ​​of the maximum temperature, the launching of fireworks and other pyrotechnic artifacts is prohibited.

“punishment for those who do this with an orange hot weather alert”, reads the caption of the video shared by a citizen on social networks.

From Jornal Madeira