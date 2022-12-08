Coastal road in São Vicente closed due to cleaning work on the cliff face

The Regional Secretariat for Equipment and Infrastructure, in conjunction with the Civil Protection of the Municipality of São Vicente, will proceed, on Friday and Saturday (9th and 10th December, to clean the escarpment overlooking the São Vicente waterfront, so the The road will be closed to car and pedestrian traffic.

The intervention takes place following the fall of stones that occurred this morning on the Regional Road (ER) 211, in the direction of São Vicente – Ponta Delgada.

The statement from the guardianship also states that these works will take place using the rockers of the Regional Directorate of Roads and with the due guidelines of the competent authorities.

The Secretariat also appeals to “all users for a greater understanding for the inconvenience caused and for the usual collaboration in complying with the existing signs on the spot”.

From Diário Notícias

