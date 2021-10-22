Madeira with 17 new cases of Covid-19

The Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM) has today, 22 October 2021, reporting 17 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2, accounting for 11,940 confirmed cases of covid-19. These are 4 imported cases and 13 cases of local transmission, according to regional health authorities.

There are also 12 more recovered cases to report, for a total of 11,778 recovered since the start of the pandemic.

The region maintains a total of 76 deaths associated with the disease.

Accounts made are 86 active cases, of which 18 are imported cases and 68 are of local transmission.

Regarding their isolation, it should be noted that 5 people are hospitalized at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, although they do not need intensive care. Another 13 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

The second time this week we have had 17 cases in a day, and they don’t seem to be suggesting why the sharp increase, when most other days the numbers are very low. I suspect it is in family chains, and it’s the half-term holidays in Europe.

