Madeira is already in great demand for Christmas and New Year’s Eve

The regional secretary of Tourism is satisfied with the signs that are being given by the international markets in relation to the demand for Madeira as a destination for Christmas and New Year.

This recovery is also a good indication of next year’s tourism operation, in which it is intended to re-create the main events on the usual dates. “Later this week we spoke with Tap, informing them about the dates in which greater demand is expected and asking for a reinforcement of the operation in those times”, stressed Eduardo Jesus on the sidelines of the opening of the ‘De. Level, António Aragão’s Passages at the Madeira Museum of Sacred Art’.

The government official also revealed that there are still 21 hotel units closed in the region, whether due to construction works, insolvency or decision of the owners to take over later.

I know many of the hotels are fully booked especially for New Year, and if you have been down in Funchal this last week, then you would have noticed the Christmas lights and decorations starting to go up.

Let’s hope and pray for a normal Christmas with all the Atmosphere we enjoy.

