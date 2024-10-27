Firefighter adopts cat he rescued in Funchal

His name is Tobias, he is only two months old and last week he found a new home, after being adopted by the firefighter who rescued him from a sluice, near the Miradouro da Vila Guida, in Funchal.

Carlos Teles, from the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters, admitted that he immediately felt empathy for the animal and says that the cat is now part of his family.

“The service was aware of a cat stuck in a sewer. My colleague Diogo Silva and I left the station in a vehicle and went to rescue an animal that was in a pipe that leads to the main sewer in the middle of the road. He was scared and wouldn’t stop meowing. I admit that I thought he was cute, I felt sorry for him and decided to adopt him,” said the firefighter with number 137.

Now, she has three cats at home, Zimba, Sonecas and Tobias, and she admits to feeling happy for having taken him from the street and for seeing him “growing every day with a new game”.

