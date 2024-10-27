Madeirans will now pay 77 euros to travel to the mainland

Madeirans and Azoreans will now pay 10% less on trips to mainland Portugal, according to Observador.

Luís Montenegro announced today, during the PSD Azores Congress, the reduction of the maximum fare for journeys between the autonomous regions and the mainland. Thus, a journey from Madeira to the mainland (round trip up to a maximum of 400 euros) will now cost 77 euros, 9 euros less than the current 86 euros charged.

Students, who currently pay 65 euros, are also covered, with flights now costing 58.5 euros (round trip up to a maximum of 400 euros).

Montenegro also revealed that travel between the islands will suffer a 33% reduction.

From Jornal Madeira

