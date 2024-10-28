Traffic congestion almost reaches Porto Novo

A rainy day with wet roads everywhere, leading to caution and slower traffic than normal, but still enough to cause a huge traffic jam on the expressway, which already stretches for more than 6 km.

The double line in the Machico – Ribeira Brava direction starts in the Porto Novo area, in Santa Cruz, extending from the Boa Nova area, in Funchal.

In the opposite direction, there is some traffic from the Pestana Júnior junction almost to the Santo António junction, with access roads and local routes being congested in both directions.

This is all with no signs of accudents at the moment, and just the usual volume of traffic.

From Diário Notícias

