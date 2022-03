Along with Jet 2, easyjet have cancelled all flights today from the mainland, UK and Germany.

TAP have also cancelled all flights this morning, the late afternion and evening flights are no cancelled yet.

The flight from New York is cancelled along with the two flights that diverted to the Canaries yesterday.

So in total at the moment there are 21 cancelled arrivals for today.

Interesting BA from Heathrow has again not cancelled its flight.

