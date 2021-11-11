PATIENT ADMITTED TO HOSPITAL DR. NÉLIO MENDONÇA TESTED POSITIVE ON THE FIFTH DAY

A patient tested positive and ended up isolating the ward.

The Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital has a contingency plan in place on the 1st floor, and today, in hospital, patients who were in an infirmary on the 1st floor were isolated, in which one of the users tested positive in the control made to the 5th day.

During the morning of the day of his admission, he had tested negative, but ended up testing positive when he was already admitted. Therefore, control was ensured by the contingency plan that is active, which allows permanent control over the people to be interned. It was not necessary to isolate the floor, nor to avoid visits to other patients, even because the contacts are isolated on the 1st floor to the east, which is assigned to the contingency plan.

From Jornal Madeira

