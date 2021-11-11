51 new cases of Covid-19 58 recovered

This Thursday, Madeira registered another 51 new infections by SARS-CoV-2, with four imported cases: 1 from the Islands of São Vicente and Grenadines, 1 from the United Kingdom, 1 from France and 1 from the Region of Lisbon and Vale do Tagus.

The epidemiological bulletin also indicates the recovery of 58 patients, so the number of active cases is 355.

There are 11 people hospitalized in Polyvalent Units and 3 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19 at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça. In addition to these, 37 people are isolated in hotel units dedicated to the purpose and the rest remain in their own accommodation.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...