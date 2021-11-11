Thanks again to Dietmar Weiß for the latest numbers.

Unfortunately, the Covid19 incidence rates on Madeira (and in Funchal, particularily) have continued to climb steadily during October to a new peak that exceeds the August values. The good sign seems to be that the Santa Cruz outbreaks may have seen their peak in the last days. But, given the coming indoor virus transmission season to come, we all have to remain extremely cautious.

On the national level, Madeira has developed one of the currently most affected regions again, but is closely followed by the Algarve and the Centro regions. Compared to other countries, the situation may still be comfortable, but compared to early October, the figures are clearly on the rise.

Click below to see the incidence rates.

Like this: Like Loading...