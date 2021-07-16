Madeira registers today 41 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2. The region now counts 9881 confirmed cases of covid-19.

There are 16 imported cases (5 from the United Kingdom, 5 from the North Region, 3 from France, 2 from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo Region and 1 from Greece) and 25 cases of local transmission.

According to the daily bulletin of the Regional Health Directorate, there are now eight more cases recovered. We now have a total of 170 active cases.

The 41 new cases reported today are divided into five municipalities, with Funchal registering the highest number of infections, in a total of 20. Santa Cruz comes right after with seven cases, Machico with three, Ribeira Brava with two and Câmara de Lobos with one new case.

To these are added eight cases of non-residents.

From Jornal Madeira