Friday FotoTobi Hughes16th July 20210 viewsMadeira News0 Comments0 views 2 Thanks to Ingrid for sending me this photo of a bee enjoying the Pride of Madeira. Please send your photos to madeiraislandnews@gmail.com Landscape format is best, and let’s see some of your selfies…. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related