  • Home
  • About Me
  • Licensed Properties
  • My Sponsors
  • Partners
  • Apps
  • Links
  • en English
    nl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish
Advertisements
Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

The British Health Authorities and Department of Transport have just published the update of the countries and regions that are imposed restrictions on entry into the UK.

Madeira remains on the green list, but the British government warns that the Region “is at risk of going from green to amber” in the English classification, thus making it difficult for travelers from the archipelago to enter.  This scenario, to take place in the future, will once again punish the tourism sector.

Portugal, including the Azores, appears on the amber list, which requires tests on arrival and quarantine.

In this week’s changes, the United Kingdom started to require travelers from France, even if vaccinated, to comply with a 10-day quarantine on arrival in England.

From Diário Notícias

Previous ArticleFriday Foto
No Newer Articles
Tobi Hughes

2 Responses

  1. MauriceGReed Reply

    With over 51,000 cases yesterday I reckon the UK should be on the Amber list!

  2. Pamela Alford Reply

    I would like to know how come 5 British tourist tested positive today in Madeira on arrival, where was their PCR test done and are these tests accurate should never have flown.
    Madeira has worked hard in tickling the pandemic and tourist should respect the island.

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: