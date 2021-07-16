The British Health Authorities and Department of Transport have just published the update of the countries and regions that are imposed restrictions on entry into the UK.

Madeira remains on the green list, but the British government warns that the Region “is at risk of going from green to amber” in the English classification, thus making it difficult for travelers from the archipelago to enter. This scenario, to take place in the future, will once again punish the tourism sector.

Portugal, including the Azores, appears on the amber list, which requires tests on arrival and quarantine.

In this week’s changes, the United Kingdom started to require travelers from France, even if vaccinated, to comply with a 10-day quarantine on arrival in England.

From Diário Notícias