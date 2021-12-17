Bad weather forecast at sea prompts Porto Santo Line to cancel trips

Porto Santo Line canceled Lobo Marinho’s voyages between Madeira and Porto Santo, scheduled for this weekend, due to forecasts of maritime agitation, “which jeopardize the safety of the ship and its passengers”, informed the company through its social networks this afternoon.

As for the trips for next Monday, December 20th, Porto Santo Line realizes that there is “a strong probability of cancellation”, if the bad weather keeps at sea.

“To change tickets (which are exempt from the respective fee), customers must go to one of our branches or contact 291 210 300 (every day from 9 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 8 pm) or send an email to infopsl @gruposousa.pt “, the company also clarifies.

From Diário Notícias

