The loss of the airline Condor could mean a reduction of more than 15 thousand tourists in the summer months.

The German company’s destinations for this summer were reported in the German magazine “Touristik Aktuell” and Madeira is not on the list, which includes the Canaries, Balearics, Greece, Italy, Cyprus, Turkey or Croatia.

After the Thomas Cook bankruptcy, Condor took over much of the passenger volume left by the British company.

It is yet another constraint for regional tourism, at a time of uncertainty regarding the procedures to be adopted for visitors to the Region.

From RTP Madeira