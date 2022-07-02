ACCESSIBLE MADEIRA BY WHEELCHAIR DISTINGUISHED AS SERVICE OF THE YEAR IN THE AHRESP AWARDS

Madeira Accessible by Wheelchair was the winner of the ‘Service of the Year’ category, in the sixth edition of the AHRESP Awards, a contest that aims to distinguish the best of the year in the Hospitality, Tourism Promotion and Restaurant sector, in Portugal.

Voting for the finalists in the categories of the 2022 edition of the AHRESP Awards, which have been open since May 10th and ended on the 31st, had around 13 thousand votes from the public, surpassing the numbers of previous editions.

Madeira Accessible by Wheelchair is a service company dedicated to people with reduced mobility.

From Jornal Madeira

