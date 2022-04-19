Cliff Face Cleaning at Garajau Beach

The Regional Government, through the Regional Secretariat for the Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, will clean an unstable cliff face overlooking the Garajau Bathing Complex.

It is estimated that this intervention will take place over two days (21st and 22nd of April) and will be carried out with the collaboration of the Regional Secretariat for Equipment and Infrastructures, which has provided a team of “Rocheiros”. Due to the complexity of the work, there is the possibility of extending the intervention period.

From Diário Notícias

