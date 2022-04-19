Last flights of the day diverting

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Tin the last couple of hours the strong wind is conditioning the operation at Madeira Airport. Two planes are flying around at the moment, unable to land and 3 ended up diverying.

The Ryanair flight – FR387 – from Lisbon was supposed to land at Madeira International Airport at 19:40, but ended diverting. The same happens with another flight of the Irish company, this one coming from Paris – FR400.

Also from Ryanair, flight FR 389 from Stansted, London, scheduled to arrive at 20:05, ended up being diverted.

TAP Porto and TAP Lisbon plus the Binter flight from Porto Santo are all trying to land.

The easyJet flight from Lisbon is the only flight that managed to land in the last hours.

From Diário Notícias

3 Responses

  1. M
    Funchal airport needs to sort out these problems, either protecting the airport more, making other arrangements for landing elsewhere or something else. Peoples’s expensive holidays are being cancelled as travel insurance is not covering weather-related problems, or holidays are being cut short.
    Even holidays returning to base end up with 2-3-4 or more delays.
    All I have been reading for months is flights not being able to land in Funchal.
    Yes, better to be safe than sorry, but it’s about time Funchal airport authorities worked out proper alternatives to landing in Funchal!
    Planes seem to even rarely land in Zporto Sanyo, where there could be a boat ride the same day or the next – as happens between Greek islands.
    Madeiran authorities don’t seem to care at all about ruining holidays – and business trips like this.
    One can’t even catch a ferry from the mainland!
    It is a ridiculous situation – and no one seems to care about travellers’ massive inconvenience!

  2. Tobi, I have been following your blog for 2 years. I can see where to comment but not your email address or where to post something new including a photo.

