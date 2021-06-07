An elderly couple died this morning in a house located in São Roque do Faial.

According to the Diário Notícias, an elderly man died during the night, and his wife contacted a son when she find out that her husband was not reacting.

Upon arriving at the site, the son will have found the dead father and the mother in cardiorespiratory arrest.

The Santana Volunteer Firefighters were at the site together with the Rapid Intervention Medical Team but were unable to reverse the situation.

The Public Security Police took care of the occurrence.

From Diário Notícias

Very sad news, and condolences to the son that has lost both parents my thoughts are with you.