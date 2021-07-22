  • Home
Traffic is at the top of the problems that need urgent resolution in Funchal.

For 28% of respondents in the opinion survey commissioned by DIÁRIO Eurosondagem, mobility anomalies occupy the list of concerns, followed by difficulties in housing, cited by 19.6%, and insecurity, which is mentioned by 18.8%.

Water and commerce are other areas that deserve intervention, being mentioned by 17.3% and 16.3% of respondents.

In the survey we published in today’s print edition, there was another question from the current situation, related to the most determining factor in the municipal dispute in Funchal. When asked about “what will be most decisive to win the Funchal City Council?”, 27.3% believe that everything will depend, in terms of outcome, on the head-of-list. Only then does the candidate team appear, taken into account by 22.2% of those interviewed, concrete proposals, which are important to 20%, and the electoral campaign appreciated by 19.6%.

The chance of any court case influencing the vote is mentioned by only 10.9%.

These data are contained in the opinion study based on 1,525 validated interviews and which, in political terms, revealed that this year’s Local Elections were held today, the outcome would be favorable to ‘Confiança’ because, at this time, approximately two months before the suffrage, the coalition that governs the municipality of Funchal since 2013 enjoys a four percentage point advantage over the right-wing alliance that supports the regional government.

From Diário Notícias

Tobi Hughes

4 Responses

  1. Mary Gray Reply

    Traffic is a problem in most towns in the rush hour. Most of the really bad traffic I’ve experienced in Funchal is when they close the roads for sporting events

  2. Russell Keeley Reply

    … At least the Rush Hour IS only an hour here !! Not like in Manchester/London etc where it’s more like 3 hours …

    • MauriceGReed Reply

      Nearer 24 hours in London. Heavy traffic is a global problem. Everyone sees it as their right to have a car which is conjesting roads everywhere. Just look at the 12 lane highways in L.A., streets of Delhi, Beijing etc.

  3. Harry Johnston OBE Reply

    Well as governments keep announcing, not for too much longer Maurice, but what replaces the loss of tax revenue is beyond me.and shortly your used car will be worth a big fat ZERO and I’m yet to see any meaningful infrastructure for all the electric vehicles. Its announcments of ideals before the right technolegy is in place, battery powered commercial trucks will not be viable so it will need to be hydrogen powered which is in its infancy from what I’m reading.

