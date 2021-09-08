This is a story that had been posted a lot over social media, but very very little in the news on the Madeira online platforms.

The Judiciary Police, through the Criminal Investigation Department of Madeira, arrested yesterday, in compliance with a warrant issued by the Public Ministry – DIAP of Funchal, a 29-year-old man suspected of committing crimes of rape, of theft in the attempted form and offenses to physical integrity.

The investigation revealed that the facts occurred at dawn on September 2, 2021, in the city of Funchal, with two women being victims.

The occurrence was reported to this Police, which took steps to gather evidence and identify the alleged perpetrator, which culminated in his arrest.

This Wednesday, the detainee was present at the first judicial interrogation and was subjected to the preventive detention coercion measure.

