Next week the temperature will climb in Madeira

At the beginning of next week, in the Region, maximum air temperatures should exceed 30 degrees Celsius (Cº), especially along the coastline, with extreme values ​​expected to reach 33 ºC in Funchal, on Monday and Tuesday 26th and 27th of June.

A tropical, hot and dry air mass, expected to reach the Madeira Archipelago from next Sunday, is the cause of the expected significant increase in temperature, hot weather that will imply a sharp drop in the relative humidity of the air, particularly in the mountainous regions.

As of Sunday, the IPMA predicts “a significant decrease in cloudiness and an increase in air temperature of around 5 to 6 °C”, reveals Victor Prior, IPMA regional delegate in Madeira. “The rise in air temperature will be accompanied by a sharp drop in relative humidity, particularly in mountainous regions”, reinforces the meteorologist.

The most recent IPMA forecast, made this Monday, points to maximum temperatures of 33 ºC in Funchal, on the 26th and 27th of June (Monday and Tuesday). Extreme value that can also be felt in Ponta do Sol/Lugar de Baixo, and in this episode of hot weather other locations may register very significant extreme values, namely Quinta Grande (32 ºC, is the highest predicted maximum), Porto Moniz (30 ºC) and even at Pico do Areeiro (27 ºC).

From Diário Notícias

