THE FOUNDER OF THE MONTEVERDE FOLKLORE GROUP DIED

Natividade Mendonça, founder of the Monteverde Folklore Group and mother of the current president, Marco Mendonça, has died.

“Forever a Great Woman will remain in our memory, her teachings, her unconditional love of Folklore and the woman who with her good disposition and her words always managed to cheer up and raise the morale of those who were ‘less well'”, wrote the group in a post on social media.

Last Sunday, June 4th, during the MonteVerde Folklore Group’s participation in the ‘Bom Para a Madeira’ festival, organized by Continente, the group dedicated its performance to Natividade Mendonça, paying due homage.

From Jornal Madeira

