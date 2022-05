A few moments ago, a popular person saw the body of a person floating in the sea near the Funchal Pier. The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters have already been mobilized to the scene, as well as the Maritime Police and a vessel from Funchal’s Salva Vidas Station.

Apparently it is the body of a woman aged between 40 and 50 years.

From Diário Notícias

