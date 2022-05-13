No food on easyJet

My brother departed for the UK today on the easyJet flight to Gatwick, and found that the flight had no food to offer, only the menu to look at….

It seems easyJet have changed their food supplier in March of this year and are having staffing issues, and along with no food on the flight there was no duty free either.

The staff said this is affecting many of the UK airports, so definitely keep in mind, as I know many people might need to eat something for medical or health reasons, and if they expect to get food on a flight and can’t it’s better to have a backup.

Anyone else had this problem.???

