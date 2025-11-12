IPMA updates warnings for Madeira and Porto Santo.

The Portuguese Institute for the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) has updated the yellow warnings for precipitation, wind and rough seas for both Madeira Island and Porto Santo.

On the north coast, a yellow warning for precipitation, sometimes heavy and persistent, with conditions favorable for thunderstorms, will be in effect from 6:51 PM today until 9 AM tomorrow. Wind, with gusts that could reach 75 km/h, will also be under warning between 9 PM today and 9 AM tomorrow.

The warning for rough seas, with waves from the west/northwest measuring 4 to 4.5 meters, is valid from 3:00 AM on Thursday until 9:00 PM on Friday.

On the south coast, the warnings for precipitation and wind will also be in effect until 9 am tomorrow. However, rough seas, in the western part with waves from the west/southwest of 4 to 4.5 meters, are in effect between 3 am tomorrow and midnight on Friday.

In mountainous regions, warnings for precipitation and wind, with gusts up to 95 km/h, are in effect during the same periods.

Finally, on Ilha Dourada, precipitation and wind with gusts up to 75km/h are under a yellow warning until 9 am tomorrow.

Regarding sea conditions, with waves from the west/northwest, measuring 4 to 4.5 m, this will remain in effect until 9 pm on Friday.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...