Storm Claudia left a trail of destruction in Madeira, 19 tree falls in Funchal alone.

A wild night for many, and waking up this morning the damage is evident.

Storm Claudia left a trail of destruction that is still being tallied by the regional Civil Protection, but as of 8:00 AM on Tuesday, November 13, 2025, it has recorded more than three dozen incidents in six municipalities of Madeira.

According to the Regional Civil Protection Service of Madeira, “32 incidents related to the adverse weather conditions were recorded in the Autonomous Region of Madeira,” namely “19 fallen trees, 1 flood, 6 preventive risk reduction actions, 3 fallen building elements, 2 drain clearing operations, and one power line outage,” some of which we had already reported earlier.

Many photos being shared across social media, most from Ribeira Brava.

Thus, there were 19 incidents in Funchal, 6 in Santa Cruz, 4 in Ribeira Brava, 1 in Calheta, another in Machico, and one in Santana. In Funchal, the municipality apparently most affected, a fallen tree on Rua dos Estados Unidos da América hit a vehicle, causing damage and obstructing the road; on Rua da Carreira, a tree fell on a house; on Rua dos Ilhéus, a fallen tree damaged a vehicle; and on Avenida das Madalenas, a fallen tree damaged a vehicle. In Ribeira Brava, more precisely on Rua 1 de Julho, there was a report of falling building elements on a residential building.

In terms of roads and access routes that are closed or restricted, the following should be noted: in Funchal, the Chão da Lagoa Municipal Road, the Eira do Serrado to Pico do Areeiro Forest Road; in Ponta do Sol, access to the Ponta do Sol and Madalena do Mar piers; in Ribeira Brava, the promenade between Ribeira Brava and Tabua and the entrance to the Ribeira Brava Pier; in Câmara de Lobos, access to the coastline, the Boca dos Namorados road, the José Avelino Pinto road and the Corrida road; and in Calheta, Fajã da Ovelha and the ER222 and Via Expresso.

Regarding the resources deployed, there are 94 operational personnel and 36 technical resources (vehicles and other equipment).

Civil Protection reminds the public that all pedestrian routes are closed, including the Forest Road that connects Eira do Serrado to Pico do Areeiro.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...