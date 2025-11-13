A gust of 147 km/h in Santa Cruz marked the early morning hours of ‘cyclonic winds’.

A reminder all levads and trails are closed, along with sone coastal paths.

Lugar de Baixo experienced gusts of up to 122 km/h among the areas most affected by the strong winds.

The early morning hours of Thursday, November 13th, were marked by exceptional winds in the Madeira archipelago. The peak intensity was recorded around 3 AM, with gusts reaching red alert levels.

In Santa Cruz/Airport, the anemometer recorded 147 km/h at 03:20, the highest value in the IPMA network. This was followed by 122 km/h in Ponta do Sol/Lugar de Baixo, 116 km/h in Chão do Areeiro, 112 km/h in Ponta do Pargo and 103 km/h in Caniçal/Ponta de São Lourenço — all values ​​of orange warning.

Other stations also recorded significant winds: 98 km/h at Pico Alto, 96 km/h at Prazeres, 91 km/h at Ponta de São Jorge, 89 km/h at Porto Santo/Airport, and 73 km/h at both Cancela/SRPC and Monte.

The Funchal/Observatory was the only station with an anemometer where the wind did not reach warning levels, with gusts of up to 57 km/h.

Rain was felt throughout the network of weather stations, although without extreme values ​​consistent with the yellow warning: Ponta do Sol/Lugar de Baixo, Pico do Areeiro and Chão do Areeiro were less than 1 mm from the yellow warning threshold for precipitation.

The ‘gales’ also brought cooling of the surface air: at 03:20, Funchal/Observatory recorded 13.9 ºC, while at Pico do Areeiro, at 06:00, the thermometer dropped to 2.0 ºC. In Porto Santo, the temperature dropped to 12.7 ºC at 03:50.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...