Mosquito Repellent and Cream for Bites

Many of you asked what repellent and cream I use to protect against mosquitos, so this is what I use, and have found to be the best for me.

Now for the last few years I have used Wilko repellent from the UK. It use to be 2.00 quid then went up to 2.50, and now costs 3.00 quid, but it is by far the cheapest and works great.

You really need something with 30-50% deet, nothing else will work.

I always had people to bring it over for me, but when wilko went bust, I had run out so I had to find other alternatives. Wilko is now back online, so you are able to get this product again.

Other sprays I have used here this year, and I have to say I prefer aerosol to those pump sprays, but it was difficult to find aerosol.

I brought these online from Portugal, less than half the price of what they sell them here, and delivery was good, I just Googled jungle formula PT and looked at prices. The pump spray is more common here, and very expensive.

Autan you can buy here in Continente supermarkets,, it a lot cheaper at around 7 euros, and works well. They have it the supermarkets and you will find it by the fly sprays. Not so keen on the pump spray, but it’s a good one if that’s all you can get.

For the home I use the dumdum without smell, and generally spray the bedroom a little bit before going to bed. A fan that creates moving air is also good at keeping the mosquitoes away at night.

So if I get bitten the best cream for me is Eurax, it really stops the itching in minutes, I think can only get this from the UK, but well worth having some at home, so if you can get someone to bring you some over its a must have.

So that’s what I use daily, to help keep these bastards from biting me, and if I get bitten I have the cream with me.

Hope this helps some of you, as I know how annoying it is and it can really ruin a holiday if you get bitten a lot. I have seen many tourists with multiple bites, some as many as 30, and it must really drain you.

So shall we talk about these poxy ants next, as they are driving me insane…. 😂 😂 😂 😂

Like this: Like Loading...