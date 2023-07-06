Changes to circulation in Pilar motivate criticism and create confusion

How long before accidents here?

Whoever leaves the expressway in the Pilar area maintains priority over drivers who go down that artery, but with the new changes, they lose priority over drivers who go up Caminho do Pilar. The situation has led to several criticisms from motorists who use this route on a daily basis, who admit that “space is limited and that this has caused confusion”.

“They push cars into the fast lane to give priority to those who go up and this has caused confusion. I bet whoever decided this never drove by there”, criticize some drivers who have already expressed their displeasure on social networks.

Contacted by DIÁRIO, Funchal City Council explained that the changes introduced were carried out in conjunction with the Regional Directorate of Roads and Vialitoral, “with the purpose of mitigating points of conflict between vehicles and the obligation to circulate in a segment with a considerable slope, especially on rainy days”.

“These changes, which have now been implemented, are being monitored and will be subsequently evaluated, regarding their impact on the safety and fluidity of road traffic in this location”, he added.

From Diário Notícias

