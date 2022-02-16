Cocktail contest takes place at Mercado dos Lavradores

The ‘Regional Cocktails Contest’ is taking place today at the Mercado dos Lavradores, with the participation of 15 ‘bartenders’ from various hotel units.

“Normally we always have an average of 30 participations”, but due to the pandemic, this year the number was reduced by half, informed Alberto Silva, president of the Madeira Barmen Association.

The contest, which has the support of Turismo Madeira, Funchal City Council and Empresa de Cervejas, will be a “sweet shot”, where participants will have a jury to evaluate their creations.

Each bartender will make four cocktails: 3 for the jury and 1 to offer to the public.

The evaluation will include presentation, aroma and tasting.

This contest will choose the 8 best regionals for the national contest that takes place between the 1st and 3rd of April, in the Algarve.

The world contest will take place in October in Cuba.

From Diário Notícias

