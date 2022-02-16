IPMA corrects the magnitude of the earthquake in Madeira again to 5.1

The IPMA again corrected the magnitude of the earthquake felt in the wood this morning, this time getting closer to the initial calculation.

Thus, after initially pointing to 5.2 on the Richter scale, the Instituto Português do Mar e da Atmosfera revised the information to 5.0.

Now, the value points to 5.1, in an earthquake felt throughout the island at 4:32:39 am at latitude 32.26 N and longitude 16.92 W, 5 km depth south of Funchal.

As we have already mentioned, the IPMA recalls that “different agencies can produce slightly different results. Likewise, preliminary determinations are usually corrected later, by integrating more information”.

Like this: Like Loading...