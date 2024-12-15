PS-Madeira places controversial and contested propaganda poster at the entrance to Lisbon Airport

As DIÁRIO has already reported, the PS-Madeira has a new political propaganda poster on the streets of Madeira. The poster features a photomontage with Miguel Albuquerque, simulating the presence of the social democrat on the beach, evoking the episode that occurred in the summer during the fires in Madeira, when the president of the Regional Government and of the PSD-Madeira was photographed on holiday in Porto Santo. The poster also includes images of Miguel Castro (Chega) and José Manuel Rodrigues (president of the ALM and the CDS), as Albuquerque’s servants. The poster reads: “This has to end. Come on, Madeira!”

Now, the same poster, which had already been the target of much criticism, including from socialists such as Carlos Pereira, has been placed at the entrance to Lisbon Airport. The images were published on social media by Filipe Sousa, a former journalist for DIÁRIO and current employee of the Regional Government, sparking strong opposition and fierce criticism. The author of the photos describes this as “the most ridiculous poster in the history of Madeiran autonomy”.

In other reactions, there were those who did not like the “lack of education towards the Madeiran population and those who visit us”.

“Besides this “vamilhá” the idea is to make fun of our Madeiran accent??? Have some sense and more respect for all of us” and “A shame that goes far beyond the political spectrum and is offensive to the Madeiran people by using “vámilha” are two of the phrases that can be read in the comments of the publication.

The placement of this type of poster, not only in Madeira, but in Lisbon, with or without the knowledge of the national structure, raises questions about the communication strategy and the impact that controversial decisions may have on the position of the PS-Madeira in the regional political panorama, given that early regional elections are expected if the motion of censure is approved on Tuesday.

From Diário Notícias

