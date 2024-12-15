Airport running well

Airport running wellTobi Hughes·15th December 2024Madeira News Despite the weather and strong winds on some parts of the island, the airport has been running well this morning, with all flights landing . The strong wind is expected to last through Monday also. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related