‘Marella Explorer’ docked in the Port of Funchal despite the swell

The cruise ship ‘Marella Explorer’ docked this morning at the Port of Funchal, in a maneuver made difficult by the strong swell that is still being felt. Even so, despite some troubled moments, the operation was carried out safely and the mooring to the south pier has already been completed.

Unlike other ships that on Monday and yesterday, which were not even able to enter the calmer area inside the Port of Funchal, this ship completes the maneuver and can thus spend a few hours sheltered from the storm that is still evident out on the ocean.

From Diário Notícias

